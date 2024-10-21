Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Retains Key Departments Of Home & Finance As Govt Allocates Portfolios

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini | X Of Nayab Singh Saini

Chandigarh: Days after the swearing-in of a new government Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini retained key departments, including home and finance, as cabinet portfolios were allocated to the Council of Ministers on Sunday.

The Chief Minister kept Home, Finance, Excise and Taxation, Planning, Town & Country Planning and Urban Estates, Information, Public Relations, Language and Culture, Administration of Justice, General Administration, Housing for All, Criminal Investigation (C.I.D), Personnel & Training and Law and Legislative departments.

While Minister Anil Vij gets Energy, Transport, and Labour, Minister Shruti Choudhry gets Women & Child Development and Irrigation & Water Resources.

Haryana Cabinet portfolios | CM Nayab Singh Saini keeps Home, Finance, Excise and Taxation, Planning, Town & Country Planning and Urban Estates, Information, Public Relations, Language and Culture, Administration of Justice, General Administration, Housing for All, Criminal… pic.twitter.com/OrcmSbIUwx — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2024

Read Also Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini Announces Free Dialysis Services In Govt Hospitals

Nayab Singh Saini Sworn In As CM Of Haryana For 2nd Time

Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as Chief Minister of Haryana for the second time under the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government on Thursday.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office to Nayab Saini and his council of ministers at a ceremony held at Dussehra Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula.

Saini took charge as the Chief Minister of Haryana at the Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh.

Tweet Of Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

"Taking a vow to tirelessly serve his 2.80 crore family members of Haryana state, he has assumed charge as the Chief Servant of the state. I am emotional and bowed down. The resolve of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas is paramount. We will leave no stone unturned in making Haryana the best, prosperous and self-reliant state. Under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, our full majority government will be dedicated to service, good governance, equality, prosperity and welfare of the poor," Haryana CM wrote on X.

The BJP is forming its third consecutive government in Haryana after winning 48 out of 90 seats in the assembly elections, while the Congress secured 37 seats.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)