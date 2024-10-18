 Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini Announces Free Dialysis Services In Govt Hospitals
Haryana: CM Nayab Singh Saini Announces Free Dialysis Services In Govt Hospitals

Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Friday announced free dialysis services to chronic kidney patients at all the government hospitals in the state with immediate effect. Addressing newspersons after presiding over the first meeting of his Cabinet, Saini said with this service, the ruling BJP government has fulfilled one of its poll promises.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 10:41 PM IST
article-image
Chief Minister of Haryana Nayab Singh Saini | File Image

Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Nayab Saini on Friday announced free dialysis services to chronic kidney patients at all the government hospitals in the state with immediate effect.

Addressing newspersons after presiding over the first meeting of his Cabinet, Saini said with this service, the ruling BJP government has fulfilled one of its poll promises.

He said that the state government had also decided to implement the Supreme Court’s decision empowering states to make sub-classifications with the Schedule Castes (SCs) for granting reservations.

Saini held that the first file he had signed after becoming the chief minister was his government’s decision pertaining to the kidney patients. The monthly cost of dialysis is about Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 and now the chronic patients would get free-of-charge dialysis services at all the government hospitals and the Haryana government would bear the expenses.

He said that his Cabinet has decided in its first meeting to implement this decision with immediate effect. Saini also warned the anti-social elements and criminals to either mend their ways or leave the state.

It may be recalled that Saini had taken oath as the chief minister on Thursday only. It was his second term as the CM. Beside, his 13-member council of ministers was also sworn in and the first Cabinet meeting was held on Friday.

Speaking about the BJP’s performance in the recently held assembly election, the chief minister said that people of the state had junked the Congress’ lies and its designs to provoke farmers and the poor with their misinformation, by electing BJP for the third consecutive term. The people’s mandate also showed that they fully supported the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

