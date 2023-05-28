Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announces increase in scholarship for children of workers

Manohar Lal Khattar Birthday: All you need to know about the Haryana CM | PTI

Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced an increase in the amount of scholarship given to the children of the workers by the state labour welfare board.

Bifurcation of the scholarship amount

He announced that the scholarship amount of Rs 7,000 for classes 9th and 10th, Rs 7,750 for classes 11th and 12th and Rs 8,500 for higher education, would now be Rs 10,000 in all the three categories.The chief minister made this announcement while interacting with the workers and their children registered under state’s Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare (BOCW) Board, through an audio conferencing from New Delhi.

Opening of a new library in Nimoth village

Khattar also instantly accorded an approval for opening a library in Rewari’s Nimoth village when a girl student native of that village, Bhavna, asked him to get a library built in the village. In a similar case, he also accorded his approval for a library in the Arya Samaj temple in Palwal’s Aurangabad village.The chief minister said that following the guidance of prime minister Narendra Modi – who on Sunday inaugurated the new Parliament building and also honored the workers who built it - the Haryana government respected its workers as the state was scaling new heights only on the workers’ strength.

Haryana first in registering workers under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana

He stated that the focus of the state government was not only on the workers of the organized sector but also on the unorganized sector. “Haryana ranks first in the country in registering workers in unorganized sectors under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan Yojana and so far, over 8.19 lakh beneficiaries have been registered under this scheme,” he added. Financial assistance up to Rs 20,000 per annum is being given for the education of the children of workers from class first to post graduation. The government also bears the expenditure of up to Rs 1.20 lakh per annum for the hostel facility of the children studying in technical and professional institutions.

Incentives being given to the children

The chief minister said that the meritorious children of the workers registered with the BOCW Board were being given incentives ranging from Rs 21,000 to Rs 51,000 on the basis of academic excellence in board examinations of classes 10th and 12th besides other financial assistance in several other categories and streams.