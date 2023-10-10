 Haryana: CM Khattar Raises Old-Age Pension to ₹3,000
Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar | ANI Photo

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced on Tuesday that the monthly old-age pension would soon be increased to Rs 3,000; currently, it stands at Rs 2,750 in the state.

Addressing a gathering in Hisar, the chief minister said that Haryana was the state that provided the highest pension to senior citizens. He also highlighted that senior citizens no longer need to go through the hassle of applying for a pension upon turning 60, as the pensions are automatically generated through the Parivar Pahchan Patra (PPP).

Khattar also distributed pension certificates to 22 individuals on the spot.

CM addresses issue of high-tension wires passing over houses

Referring to the serious hazards posed by high-tension wires passing over citizens' houses in the state, Khattar announced a budget allocation of Rs 151 crore for their removal across the state.

During the event, the chief minister distributed assistive devices to persons with disabilities (PwDs), sponsored by the Red Cross. He also took the time to inspect stalls featuring products made by women's self-help groups, promoting local products and entrepreneurship.

Addressing complaints about the functioning of ration depots, Khattar assured citizens that all such complaints would be investigated by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB).

Infrastructural developments for Hisar

In addition to these initiatives, Khattar announced significant infrastructural developments for Hisar. This includes the construction of the Khanak-Balsamand road at a cost of Rs 37 crore and the construction of the Hisar-Balsamand road at a cost of Rs 8 crore. He revealed that tenders for 14 more roads, totalling Rs 26 crore, had already been floated, and work on these roads would commence soon.

