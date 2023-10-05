Haryana's GST Collection Soars, Enters India's Top Five States | representative pic

Chandigarh: Haryana has entered the top five states in India in terms of Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection, according to an official information on Thursday.

In the first six months of the current financial year (April-September 2023), Haryana's total tax collection had reached Rs 32,076 crore, compared to Rs 27,155 crore during the same period in the previous year, marking an increase of 18.3 per cent, an official release said.

Breakup of the collection

During this period, VAT (Value Added Tax) collections was Rs 5,568 crore, SGST (State Goods and Services Tax) collections including IGST (Integrated Goods and Services Tax) settlements and SGST compensation reached Rs 20,670 crore, reflecting a growth rate of 27%. Furthermore, excise duty collection was Rs 5,757 crore, showing a growth of 16.3%, it added.

This surge in GST collections not only mirrored the state's economic advancement but also a sign for its overall development, reaffirming the effectiveness of the GST system, which was implemented nationwide with the concept of "one nation, one tax’’, the release held.

"The state government is actively strengthening the infrastructure of the Excise and Taxation Department, adopting digitalisation, minimising revenue leakages while maximising the collections. The department aims to meet its revenue collection target of Rs 57,931 crore, as set in the state budget," the release stated.

Read Also Maruti Suzuki Gets GST Notice For Paying Up ₹139 Cr

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)