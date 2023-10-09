Haryana CM Chairs HPPC Meeting, Approves Purchases Worth Over ₹1,600 Crore

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar | Photo Credit: PTI

Chandigarh: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar who chaired on Monday a meeting of the High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC), approved contracts and purchases of goods more than ₹1,645 crores.

According to official information, after negotiations with various bidders in the meeting, the state government saved around ₹29 crores.

The meeting was attended by transport minister, Mool Chand Sharma, energy minister, Ranjit Singh, cooperation minister, Dr Banwari Lal, development and panchayats minister, Devender Babli and minister of state for labour, Anoop Dhanak, besides several top officials of different departments.

Construction of 48 Type-II, 24 Type-III houses by Haryana Police Housing Corporation

In the HPCC meeting, approval was given for the construction of 48 Type-II and 24 Type-III (triple-story) houses by Haryana Police Housing Corporation in Old Police Lines, Hisar, the official release said.

Additionally, contracts were approved for installing street lights in villages, purchasing 63 kVA transformers, buying PP bags for Sugarfed, and providing fiber internet services in villages under the BharatNet project. Approval was also granted for the purchase of 36 sewer cleaning machines with a capacity of 2,000 liters, which would ensure sewage cleaning in narrow lanes.

Contracts approved for other works include:

Furthermore, contracts approved in the meeting primarily include the work of 4-laning of Hisar-Balsamand road, strengthening of the Uchana to Litani road, construction of residential buildings in Sainik School, Gothra Tappa Khori in Rewari district, providing sewerage facilities, sewage treatment plant and augmentation water supply system in village Jamalpur, district Gurugram and upgradation of roads in sector-1, 2, and 3 at Industrial Growth Centre, Saha, district Ambala, the official release added.