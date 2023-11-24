Haryana BJP Plans 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' Ahead Of Crucial 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

X/BJP4Haryana

Chandigarh: With 2024 elections on mind, the Haryana BJP state body held day-long deliberations on Friday and discussed the road map for the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' which is scheduled to cover the entire state in the next 60 days.

CM Khattar flags off state government-backed yatra

The meet was chaired by state BJP president Nayab Saini while chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was the special guest on the occasion, flagged off the state-government-backed 'Yatra' later in the evening.

The meeting was attended by almost all the ministers, party MPs, MLAs, former MPs, MLAs, candidates as well as state and district bodies and wings presidents and other office-bearers.

Speaking about the Yatra, Saini said that it aimed to highlight various state and the Central government initiatives and exhorted all the state and district leaders to reach out to the people of the state through the party organisation to spread awareness about various welfare schemes being implemented by both the Central and state governments.

Yatra to cover 6,223 panchayats; address local issues

Stating that the Yatra would cover all the about 6,223 panchayats in state, Saini said that it also aimed to ensure that no one was left unattended under various welfare schemes of the Centre and the state governments.

Taking a dig at the rival Congress party, the state BJP chief said that the 'dukan' (shop) of the Congress had nothing in it and therefore it was mindlessly promising freebies and even promising four deputy chief ministers if voted to power.

It may be recalled that the Yatra which would cover all villages and cities across Haryana over the next 60 days would have 58 LED (light emitting diode) vans would be deployed to reach every corner of the state, providing information and engaging with the public.

Health camps and competitions to be organised

The vans would be equipped with promotional material, films, and digital displays to effectively communicate the government's achievements and policies, also aimed to address local issues on the spot with the involvement of self-help group stalls and the presence of district officials would accompany the Yatra, facilitating solution of problems related to pensions, Aadhaar, Parivar Pehchan Patra, agricultural and horticulture related issues.

According to information, besides, various health and Ayush camps would also be organised to provide basic medical services and address any health concerns and to encourage participation among youth, various competitions would be held for students of universities, colleges, and schools located in each village and ward. The winning students would be rewarded by the Government of India, he added.