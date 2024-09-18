 Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: 'MSP Guarantee, ₹6K Pensions, Cheaper LPG, Caste Survey' Promised In Congress' Manifesto
Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 07:28 PM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and party general secretary KC Venugopal, unveiled the party's manifesto for the Haryana Assembly elections. | ANI

Chandigarh: Ahead of upcoming assembly polls, the Congress announced seven guarantees including legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for crops, cheaper LPG cylinder, increased pensions and a caste survey, in its election manifesto released in Delhi on Monday.

The seven guarantees announced in the manifesto released by the party president Mallikarjun Kharge in presence of Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, besides several other senior leaders, also included empowerment of women, secure future for youth, welfare of families and houses for poor.

Speaking on the occasion, Kharge said that the party would implement these guarantee and that is why it has been named it as 'saat vaade, pakke irade'; under the rubric 'empowerment of women', the party promised gas cylinder for Rs 500 and monthly Rs 2,000 to every woman between 18 to 60 years of age. The party also promised Rs 6,000 monthly pension for elderly, disabled and widows and reinstating the old pension scheme (OPS).

Congress has also promised to make permanent recruitments under the ‘Bharti Vidhan’ on 2 lakh vacant posts in government departments and said that the scheme of free plots of 100 yards and pucca houses for poor, SC and ST is also included in the seven guarantees of Congress.

The party also promised to provide 300 units of free power and free medical treatment of upto Rs 25 lakh.

Elaborating on the farmers’ welfare, Kharge said the party promised to make a law to guarantee MSP for farmers. Along with this, there is also a promise to give them immediate compensation in case of crop loss.

Announcing the increase in the creamy layer limit of OBC from 6 to 10 lakh, he said the party guaranteed to conduct a caste survey to find out the population of all castes.

Kharge also said that the detailed manifesto of Congress includes the announcement of building a memorial for the farmers who died during the movement and giving jobs to the families of the martyred farmers. Apart from this, Congress has included solutions to the demands of every section in its manifesto, which will soon be in front of the public.

Speaking on the occasion, Hooda said Congress is committed to fulfilling its promises and its government fulfilled every promise of the manifesto released in 2005 and 2009 and worked even beyond that. State party president Udai Bhan said that Congress had always implemented welfare schemes from which every section of the state benefited. That is why till 2014, during the Congress government in Haryana was the number one state in the country.

