Haryana HPSC Recruitment 2024 Exam Dates Released For AMO, PGT Posts; Check Full Timetable Inside!

Representative Image |

Haryana HPSC Recruitment 2024: The exam dates for the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) recruitment test have been released on the official website at hpsc.gov.in. The candidates who registered themselves and are eligible will be appearing for the exam.

The Ayurvedic Medical Officer in Health & Ayush Department, Haryana will be held on September 23, from 9:30 am to 11:30 am.

The Post Graduate Teachers Mathematics (ROH & Mewat Cadre) Subject Knowledge Test on September 23 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

The Post Graduate Teachers Sanskrit (Mewat Cadre) Subject Knowledge Test on September 24, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

The Post Graduate Teachers Punjabi (ROH Cadre) Subject Knowledge Test on September 25, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

The Assistant Architect (Group-B) in Architecture Department, Haryana, Screening Test will be conducted on September 26, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

"It is further made clear that all the candidates who applied for the above mentioned posts are being provisionally allowed to appear in the Test, subject to the fulfillment of all eligibility conditions as per advertisement. Notes: 1. Candidates are direcled to download the admit card and take print of the same on A4 size paper so that their photos & other particulars can easily be seen / verified. Candidates having small size Admit Cards with unclear photos / signatures will not be allowed to enter the Examination centre. The candidates are advised to read all the instructions on the Admit Card very carefully," read the official notification.

How To Download Exam Schedule?

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the exam schedule link

Step 3: Once found, click to open the file

Step 4: Now, the exam schedule will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the date carefully

Step 6: Save and download for future

The admit cards for the above-mentioned exam are expected to be released on September 18, 2024, on the official website, hpsc.gov.in.