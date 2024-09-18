Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Over ₹26 Crore Worth Of Illegal Liquor, Narcotics, And Valuables Seized Since Model Code Of Conduct

Haryana: Over ₹26 Crore in Seized Illegal Goods Since Election Code | Representative Image

Chandigarh: Haryana police and various other agencies have seized a total of Rs 26.82 crore worth of illegal liquor, narcotics, cash, and valuable items since August 16, when the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force in the poll-bound state.

Haryana chief electoral officer (CEO), Pankaj Agarwal said on Tuesday that Haryana police, along with other agencies have seized 3,26,017 litres of illegal liquor worth Rs 9.82 crore, over Rs. 4.73 crore in cash while other agencies have seized more than 3,26,017 litres of illegal liquor worth over Rs. 9.82 crore.

Stating that narcotics worth Rs 6.76 crore was seized by various agencies, Agarwal said that the state police and other agencies have also seized valuable metals (gold, silver etc.) worth more than Rs 3.10 crore.

SECURITY BANDOBUST

More than 29,000 police personnel, along with 225 paramilitary companies, will be deployed across the state, aside from the 70 paramilitary companies already stationed in various regions.

Director General of Police (DGP), Haryana, Shatrujeet Kapur said that a total of 20,629 polling booths will be set up at 10,495 polling locations across the state, where an adequate police presence will be maintained. Among these, 3,460 polling booths have been classified as critical, and 138 have been deemed vulnerable, necessitating additional security measures.

DGP Kapur further highlighted that 155 inter-state and 143 intra-state checkpoints have been established.

1031 CANDIDATES IN FRAY

Meanwhile, Agarwal also said that a total of 1,559 candidates had submitted 1,746 nomination papers for the upcoming elections, scheduled for October 5, across all the 90 seats of the Haryana assembly elections. After scrutiny, 1,221 nominations were found valid, while the candidatures of 338 were rejected.

He said that till September 16, the last date to withdraw nominations, a total of 190 candidates withdrew their nominations. Now there are 1031 candidates going to contest assembly elections, he added. He also said that 1351 candidates had contested in 2014 while 1169 candidates contested in 2019 assembly elections. The votes would be counted on October 8, 2024.