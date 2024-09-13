 Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Denied Ticket, Former BJP Minister Karan Dev Kamboj Joins Congress
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana Assembly Elections 2024: Denied Ticket, Former BJP Minister Karan Dev Kamboj Joins Congress

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Denied Ticket, Former BJP Minister Karan Dev Kamboj Joins Congress

Kamboj, who was also the saffron party’s OBC cell state president, was seeking the party ticket from Radaur or Indri but was denied it. Since Thursday was the last day to file nominations, Kamboj took the decision to quit the party and has extended support to Congress candidates in Radaur and Indri.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 08:48 PM IST
article-image
Karan Dev Kamboj Joins Congress in the presence fromer CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda | X/@BhupinderShooda

Chandigarh: Upset over denial of ticket, former Haryana BJP minister Karan Dev Kamboj joined Congress in presence of party’s state chief Udai Bhan and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in New Delhi on Friday.

Kamboj, who was also the saffron party’s OBC cell state president, was seeking the party ticket from Radaur or Indri but was denied it. Since Thursday was the last day to file nominations, Kamboj took the decision to quit the party and has extended support to Congress candidates in Radaur and Indri.

It may be recalled that Kamboj, who was among the leaders who openly raised voice against the ticket distribution. He had quit BJP in 2019 also and joined Abhay Chautala-led Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). He had again joined BJP recently.

Read Also
BJP’s Jitendra Rathore Wins Indore Municipal Corporation Ward-83 By-Polls By Over 4K Votes
article-image

Accusing party of giving ticket to a ``traitor’’, Kamboj demanded that he be given ticket either from Radaur or Indri. He refused to return to the saffron party even though chief minister Nayab Saini tried to placate him and he was also called by the senior BJP leaders to Delhi where too he could not be pacified.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: HC Asks Thane Magistrate To Rehear Lawyer’s Complaint Against NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad
Mumbai: HC Asks Thane Magistrate To Rehear Lawyer’s Complaint Against NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad
Ex-Wigan Athletic Star Ronnie Stam Accused of Smuggling Two Tons of Cocaine Worth ₹92 lakhs
Ex-Wigan Athletic Star Ronnie Stam Accused of Smuggling Two Tons of Cocaine Worth ₹92 lakhs
Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Aarya Jadhao SLAPS Nikki Tamboli During Heated Tussle, Fans Demand Eviction
Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Aarya Jadhao SLAPS Nikki Tamboli During Heated Tussle, Fans Demand Eviction
SEBI Attaches Accounts Of Defaulting Brokerage Firm Over Unpaid Penalties
SEBI Attaches Accounts Of Defaulting Brokerage Firm Over Unpaid Penalties

Meanwhile, a party release said that several supporters of Kamboj including sarpanches and former sarpanches also joined Congress on the occasion. The release said that a dozen of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also joined the party.

Read Also
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Bhupinder Singh Hooda Warns Voters Against INLD, JJP, Calls Them...
article-image

Speaking on the occasion, Hooda said that the BJP through its decisions and policies, has made it clear that it is a victim of anti-SC and anti-OBC mentality and that is why its top OBC leader had to leave the party.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP: Ghaziabad Shop Workers Thrashed As Locals Allege They Mixed Urine In Fruit Juices; VIDEO...

UP: Ghaziabad Shop Workers Thrashed As Locals Allege They Mixed Urine In Fruit Juices; VIDEO...

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Denied Ticket, Former BJP Minister Karan Dev Kamboj Joins Congress

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Denied Ticket, Former BJP Minister Karan Dev Kamboj Joins Congress

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Reassigns District Responsibilities, Launches Guidelines For Ministers

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Reassigns District Responsibilities, Launches Guidelines For Ministers

Shocking Video: Property Dealer Shot Dead In Broad Daylight By 3 Bike-Borne Assailants Near AIIMS...

Shocking Video: Property Dealer Shot Dead In Broad Daylight By 3 Bike-Borne Assailants Near AIIMS...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 13, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 13, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...