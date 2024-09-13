Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Denied Ticket, Former BJP Minister Karan Dev Kamboj Joins Congress

Karan Dev Kamboj Joins Congress in the presence fromer CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda | X/@BhupinderShooda

Chandigarh: Upset over denial of ticket, former Haryana BJP minister Karan Dev Kamboj joined Congress in presence of party’s state chief Udai Bhan and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in New Delhi on Friday.

Kamboj, who was also the saffron party’s OBC cell state president, was seeking the party ticket from Radaur or Indri but was denied it. Since Thursday was the last day to file nominations, Kamboj took the decision to quit the party and has extended support to Congress candidates in Radaur and Indri.

It may be recalled that Kamboj, who was among the leaders who openly raised voice against the ticket distribution. He had quit BJP in 2019 also and joined Abhay Chautala-led Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). He had again joined BJP recently.

Accusing party of giving ticket to a ``traitor’’, Kamboj demanded that he be given ticket either from Radaur or Indri. He refused to return to the saffron party even though chief minister Nayab Saini tried to placate him and he was also called by the senior BJP leaders to Delhi where too he could not be pacified.

Meanwhile, a party release said that several supporters of Kamboj including sarpanches and former sarpanches also joined Congress on the occasion. The release said that a dozen of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also joined the party.

Speaking on the occasion, Hooda said that the BJP through its decisions and policies, has made it clear that it is a victim of anti-SC and anti-OBC mentality and that is why its top OBC leader had to leave the party.