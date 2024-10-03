 Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Campaign In Nuh, Hold Vijay Sankalp Rally Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaHaryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Campaign In Nuh, Hold Vijay Sankalp Rally Today

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi To Campaign In Nuh, Hold Vijay Sankalp Rally Today

Nuh has been in the spotlight recently, having experienced significant unrest during riots in July-August 2023. The Congress candidate for Nuh is Aftab Ahmed, who previously won the seat in the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections. Meanwhile, the BJP has nominated Sanjay Singh, who successfully contested the Sohna seat as a BJP candidate in the last elections.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 10:58 AM IST
article-image
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi. | Pic/ PTI

Nuh (Haryana): As the Haryana Assembly elections approach, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is set to hold two public meetings today, marking the last day of the election campaign before the polls on October 5.

He will kick off his campaign with a Vijay Sankalp rally in Nuh, followed by a second gathering in Mahendragarh.

With voting scheduled for October 5, senior leaders from all major parties, including BJP, Congress, JJP, INLD, AAP, and BSP, are making a final push to rally support.

Read Also
'Ambanis Spent 1000s Of Crores On Wedding...It Was Your Money', Rahul Gandhi Sharpens Attack On PM...
article-image

Nuh has been in the spotlight recently, having experienced significant unrest during riots in July-August 2023. The Congress candidate for Nuh is Aftab Ahmed, who previously won the seat in the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections. Meanwhile, the BJP has nominated Sanjay Singh, who successfully contested the Sohna seat as a BJP candidate in the last elections.

FPJ Shorts
BBC Journalist Frank Gardner Crawls On Airline Floor To Use Toilet Due To Lack Of In-Flight Wheelchair Access; Visuals Surface
BBC Journalist Frank Gardner Crawls On Airline Floor To Use Toilet Due To Lack Of In-Flight Wheelchair Access; Visuals Surface
What Is Smart Replay System? Details About Technology Set To Feature During Women's T20 World Cup 2024 After IPL 2024 & The Hundred
What Is Smart Replay System? Details About Technology Set To Feature During Women's T20 World Cup 2024 After IPL 2024 & The Hundred
Thinking Hats Entertainment IPO Comes Out As Win On NSE; Investor's ₹1.32 Lakh Becomes ₹1.80 Lakh On Listing
Thinking Hats Entertainment IPO Comes Out As Win On NSE; Investor's ₹1.32 Lakh Becomes ₹1.80 Lakh On Listing
Bigg Boss 18 CONFIRMED Contestants: From YRKKH's Shehzada Dhami To KKK 14's Karanveer Mehra & More
Bigg Boss 18 CONFIRMED Contestants: From YRKKH's Shehzada Dhami To KKK 14's Karanveer Mehra & More

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini On Congress Leader's Visit To The State

Commenting on the leader's visit ahead of the elections, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said, "Now we hear that Rahul Gandhi, who made anti-reservation remarks abroad, is coming to Haryana for a political tour of 2-3 days. Haryana is a great place, and over the last decade, the BJP government has developed the state in all aspects. He can come here for a visit, but it's just tourism for him."

Read Also
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: ‘It’s A Fight Between Nyay And Anyay, Poor And Corporates’,...
article-image

He further said, "The youth of Haryana will ask him why he is silent on the 'Kharchi, Parchi' that happened during Hooda's rule? The Dalits of Haryana will ask that after opposing reservation, with what face has he come to Haryana? The farmers of Haryana will ask him that after giving their lands to Damads, how is he talking about their rights? The women of Haryana will ask, after giving promises to Himachal, why doesn't he go there? Rahul Gandhi should answer all these questions."

Haryana will go to the polls on October 5 to elect its 90-member state legislative assembly, with counting set to take place on October 8. In the 2019 elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, securing 40 seats, while Congress won 30 seats.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sadhguru Gets Big Relief As Supreme Court Halts Action Against Isha Foundation

Sadhguru Gets Big Relief As Supreme Court Halts Action Against Isha Foundation

Delhi Police Nab Key Shooter & Mastermind Behind Naraina Car Showroom Firing Incident

Delhi Police Nab Key Shooter & Mastermind Behind Naraina Car Showroom Firing Incident

From Boycott Call To Demand For Resignation: Political Firestorm Erupts Over Konda Surekha's Remarks...

From Boycott Call To Demand For Resignation: Political Firestorm Erupts Over Konda Surekha's Remarks...

West Bengal: Former Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly Detained After Sit-In Protest For BJP Leader Rubi...

West Bengal: Former Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly Detained After Sit-In Protest For BJP Leader Rubi...

Who Is Konda Surekha? Telangana Minister Who Claimed KTR Caused Divorce Of Naga-Samantha

Who Is Konda Surekha? Telangana Minister Who Claimed KTR Caused Divorce Of Naga-Samantha