Haryana Assembly Election 2024 Vote Counting: Where and How To Watch Results Live?

Haryana Legislative Assembly Election 2024 Results: The counting of votes for the Haryana elections began on Tuesday (October 8) morning. All eyes are on the contest between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress and also on the challenge of other parties like Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). The BJP is looking to retain power in the state it has ruled for the last 10 years while a resurgent Congress is looking to wrest back control.

The trends and results of the vote counting process will be broadcast on the national broadcaster and citizens will be able to witness the outcome as it becomes clearer.

If you want to check out the results live on the website of Doordarshan, you can do so here.

Haryana Legislative Assembly has 90 seats. This means that the majority mark is at 46.

Congress has wind in its sails in Haryana if exit polls are to be believed. According to CVoter exit poll, Congress is expected to cross the majority mark easily. The exit poll has predicted that Congress would get 50-58 seats while the BJP will have to make do with 20-28 seats.

It has been predicted that JJP will get a huge blow and end up with less than half the seats it got in 2019 assembly elections. The party, led by former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala won 10 seats in 2019 election. It has now predicted to win only two seats.

Fourteen seats will go to other parties says the exit polls.

Congress has made major inroads in Haryana during Lok Sabha elections 2024. It won five out of ten Lok Sabha seats. BJP is battling anti-incumbency and even changed state's chief minister. During BJP's second term in power, the chief ministership went for ML Khattar to current CM Nayab Singh Saini.