Haryana: Ahead Jalabhishek Yatra Suspends Internet Services In Nuh |

Chandigarh: Haryana government on Sunday ordered the suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in the communally-sensitive Nuh district till Monday evening ahead of Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra that was marred by violence last year.

Meanwhile, the Haryana police had also made elaborate security arrangements to ensure that the said yatra passess off smoothly and peace and public order is maintained in the Muslim-dominated Nuh district.

According to the order issued by Haryana additional chief secretary (Home) Anurag Rastogi, the internet service in the Nuh district will remain suspended from 6 pm to 6 pm Monday. The order read: …. ``there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public and private property and disturbance of public peace and tranquillity in the district Nuh…’’. The order, thus, aimed at stopping the spread of misinformation and rumours through social media platforms.

For the record, Nuh had witnessed communal violence on July 31 last year in which six persons, including two home guards, had lost their lives and at least 200 people were injured. A number of vehicles were set afire during the communal violence which also saw a massive damage to public and private properties after the religious procession ``Brijmandal Yatra'' was attacked by mobs in Nuh. This had triggered violence which had also soon spilt over to the adjoining areas in Gurugram. The district had also remained under curfew for a few days.