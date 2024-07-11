Video: Arshdeep Singh Receives Guard Of Honour From Young Cricketers At Cricket Academy In Chandigarh After T20 WC 2024 Triumph

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh received a guard of honour from young budding cricketers at a cricket academy in Chandigarh on Wednesday, July 10. Arshdeep was part of the India team that won the T20 World Cup 2024 triumph by defeating South Africa in the final.

The 25-year-old played a crucial role for the Men in Blue throughout the tournament. In the ultimate title clash, Arshdeep Singh picked two wickets while conceding 20 runs with an economy rate of 5 in his full quota of four overs. He picked crucial wickets of Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram in the final.

After a massive T20 World Cup 2024 victory celebrations in Mumbai, Arshdeep Singh returned home to Chandigarh to a grand welcome from his family and fans when a personal victory parade organized for him on July 6.

In a video that went viral on social media, Arshdeep Singh was seen receiving a guard of honour from the budding cricketers ahead of his practice session.

Guard Of Honour given to Arshdeep Singh. 🏆🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/LCpwmW6QBU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 10, 2024

Arshdeep Singh was the joint highest wicket-taker alongside Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi in the T20 World Cup 2024, scalping 17 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 12.64 and an economy rate of 7.16 in 8 matches.

Arshdeep and Fazalhaq holds the joint record for the most wickets taken in a single edition of the T20 World Cup, surpassing Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga's previous record of 16 wickets in 2021 edition of the prestigious tournament.