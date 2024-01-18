 Haryana AAP Leader Ashok Tanwar Quits Party
Haryana AAP Leader Ashok Tanwar Quits Party

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 07:41 PM IST
article-image
Ashok Tanwar | X

Chandigarh: In a major setback to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Haryana, its state election committee chairman, Ashok Tanwar quit the party here on Thursday, saying his ethics would not allow him to continue with the AAP after its alignment with the Congress.

Tanwar, 47, a prominent Dalit community leader, who had joined AAP in April 2022, had also been state Congress chief for five years till 2019. The former Sirsa MP, Tanwar, had left the party in 2019 following bitter differences with the former state chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. He was also briefly with the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Tanwar who was considered to be close to the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, had also been president of Indian Youth Congress and NSUI.

His resignation ahead of upcoming elections, is also being seen as a crude jolt the AAP in Haryana as only a few days ago, former minister Nirmal Singh, who held the post of national joint-secretary and his daughter Chitra Sarwara, who was AAP state unit vice-president had left the party and joined Congress.

Tanwar's letter to Kejriwal

Tanwar wrote in his letter to AAP convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal: ``In view of the current political scenario and your alignment with the Indian National Congress, my ethics won’t allow me to continue as chairman, election campaign committee, Aam Aadmi Party, Haryana’’.

``Therefore, kindly accept my resignation from primary membership and all other responsibilities of the Aam Aadmi Party’’.

He further wrote: ``I will continue to work for the betterment of the state of Haryana, our beloved country Bharat and its people’’.

Meanwhile, according to information, he is likely to soon join BJP in the presence of top party leaders at Delhi.

article-image
