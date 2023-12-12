Harming Woman's Mental Health Defined As 'Cruelty' In New Criminal Code

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three amended criminal law bills on December 12 | File Image

New Delhi: The government has included a 'Cruelty Clause' in the new Criminal Code, according to reports. As per the clause, harming a woman's mental health is defined as cruelty in the new criminal code.

On Tuesday (December 12), Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three amended criminal law bills -The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, The Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023’ and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023- in Lok Sabha on Tuesday (December 12).

The previous bills were withdrawn to introduce fresh bills with new amendments, as per a regular process.

Home Minister Amit Shah said that the discussion on the bill will take place on December 14 and reply to the debate to be held on December 15.

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 11 along with Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam bills.

The three bills were meant to replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act, 1898, and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872, respectively.

In the bills introduced again, at least five changes have been made. The change also includes the definition of terrorism. In the Bharatiya Nyaya (second) Sanhita Bill, the definition of terrorism now also includes the word "economic security."