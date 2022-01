Harivansh Rai Bachchan Death Anniversary: From 'Madhushala' to 'Agnipath' - famous poems by the legendary poet

Legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan was born on November 27, 1907, at Babupatti in United Provinces during the British Raj.

Born as Shrivastava, he began using the pen name 'Bachchan' which means child. He taught at the English department in Allahabad University for many years.

Harivansh Rai is widely remembered for his work 'Madhushala', which is often recited by his son, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, at various occasions and events.

Weaving magic with his wise words, legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan gave the world poems worth treasuring. In 1976, he received the Padma Bhushan for his service to Hindi literature.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan died on January 18, 2003, at the age of 95 as a result of respiratory ailments at Amitabh’s residence Prateeksha.

January 18, 2022, marks the 19th death anniversary of the illustrious poet, whose memories are etched deep in our hearts.

Here are some famous poems by the 'Padma Bhushan' laureate:

Madhushala

Madiralaya jane ko ghar se

Chalta hai peene wala

Kis path se jaun?

Asmanjas mein hai who bhola-bhaala

Alag-alag path batlaate sab,

Par main yah batlaata hun-

Raah pakad tu ek chala chal,

Paa jayega madhushala

Agnipath

Tu na thakega kabhi,

Tu na thamega kabhi,

Tu na mudega kabhi,

Kar shapath, kar shapath, kar shapath,

Agnipath, agnipath, agnipath

Ruke Na Tu

Dhanush utha, prahaar kar

Tu sabse pehla vaar kar

Agni si dhadhak-dhadhak

Hiran si sajag-sajag

Singh si dahaad kar

Shankh si pukaar kar

Ruke na tu, thake na tu

Jhuke na tu, thame na tu

Vishwa Sara So Raha Hai

Hain vicharte swaon sunder,

Kintu inka sang tajkar,

Vyom-vyaapi shoonyata ka

Kaun saathi ho raha hai?

Vishwa saara so raha hai

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 04:19 PM IST