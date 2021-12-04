'I wasn’t getting any work in films': A teary-eyed Amitabh Bachchan recalls taking up hosting for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan was in tears while talking about his journey on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' as the show completed a thousand episodes on December 3.

On the Friday special episode, Big B's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda graced the hotseat to play for a special cause.

In the promo, there was a recap of episodes from the first season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' on July 3, 2000 all the way to present season.

When Shweta asked senior Bachchan how he feels with the completion of 1000 episodes, the superstar answered, “Darasal, ikkis saal ho gaye hain. San 2000 mein iski shuruat hui thi. Aur uss samay humko pata nahi tha. Sab log keh rahe they ke aap film se television mein jaa rahe hain, bade parde se chhote parde par aa rahe hain, aapki image ko nuksaan hoga (It has been 21 years. The show started in 2000. At that time, I had no idea. People warned me that moving from the big screen to the small screen would not be good for my image)."

“Lekin humari apni kuch paristhitiyan aisi thi ke mujhe laga ke filmon mein kaam jo hai wohh mil nahi raha tha, lekin pehle broadcast ke baad jiss tarah ke reaction aane shuru hue, phir aisa laga ke puri duniya badal gayi hai (However, my circumstances were such that I wasn’t getting any work in films at that time, but after the show premiered, the kind of reactions I received made me believe that the world changed for me),” he added.

The Friday special episode aired on December 3 on Sony Entertainment Television.

