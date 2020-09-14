Harivansh Narayan Singh re-elected as Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha

On Monday, Harivansh Narayan Singh was re-elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, defeating Opposition candidate Manoj Jha.

The former journalist had been nominated to the upper house of the Parliament in 2014 by the Janata Dal (United). Later, in 2018, he was elected as the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Reacting to the same, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I want to congratulate Harivansh Ji. Be it as a journalist or social worker, he has endeared himself to many. We have all seen the manner in which he conducts the House proceedings."



"Harivansh Ji belongs to all sides of the aisle. He has conducted proceedings in an impartial manner. He has been an outstanding umpire and will continue being so in the times to come. He has always been diligent in performing his duties," the Prime Minister had added.