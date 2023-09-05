Harish Salve Marries At 68: Who Is Ace Lawyer's Third Wife Trina? More Details Emerge

Harish Salve Marries Trina in London |

Trina, a woman of Afghan origin residing in the UK, recently tied the knot with Harish Salve, the renowned senior advocate and former Solicitor General of India, marking his third marriage. In a London ceremony, Harish Salve, a prominent figure in the legal world both in India and the UK, exchanged wedding vows with Trina. While Harish Salve's legal prowess is widely recognized, Trina remains a relatively private figure, with limited information available about her background, aside from her Muslim faith and Afghan heritage. According to the media reports, Trina is a citizen of the UK.

Harish Salve's wedding in London was attended by Nita Ambani, steel tycoon Laxmi Mittal, and model Ujjwala Raut.

Congress questions Lalit Modi and Moin Qureshi's presence

However, pictures also showed that the wedding was attended by fugitive businessman and former IPL commissioner-founder Lalit Modi and controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

The presence of these two lead to the Congress questioning if Salve, who was recently nominated in the eight-member committee for studying and submitting a report on the possibility of 'One Nation One Election' or simultaneous polls across the country, should be seen hobnobbing with the fugitive economic offenders.

"A close friend of multiple fugitives running from the law of our land can’t possibly be driving the fate of our democracy. Stop making a mockery of this country," Congress chairperson social media and digital platforms, Supriya Shrinete said in her post on X.

"It is an absolute outrage that a person who has just been appointed by the govt in a legally, electorally and constitutionally sensitive and critical position that will advise/decide Indian democracy and its future is at his very private wedding nuptials seen dining with and is being toasted by alleged fugitives from Indian law - Lalit Modi and Moin Qureshi," posted Shrinate on X, sharing a video from Salve's wedding showing Lalit Modi raising a toast.

