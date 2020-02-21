'Har Har Mahadev': Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik carves Lord Shiva on Maha Shivratri 2020

Why is Maha Shivratri celebrated?

There are many legends of the origin and history of Maha Shivratri. Some say that it is the night when Shiva and Parvati got married, while according to another legend, it is celebrated on the night that Shiva took the form of 'Natraj' and performed the tandava dance.

Some believe that it was the day when Lord Shiva gulped the Halahala, the deadly poison produced during Samudra Manthan, which was capable of destroying the entire world. He held it in his throat due to which his throat turned blue. Hence, he is also called Neelakantha (the blue-throated one).