Haldwani Violence: Municipal Corporation Serves Notice To Key Accused To Recover ₹2.44 Crore For Damages

Following the unrest in Haldwani, the local authorities swiftly responded by taking action against those responsible for the vandalism and disruptive activities. On Monday, the Haldwani Municipal Corporation issued a recovery notice totaling Rs 2.44 crore against Abdul Malik, a significant figure in the Haldwani violence, requiring him to make a deposit to compensate for the damage inflicted on government property during the altercation.

Reportedly, the Municipal Corporation, in its assessment, found that Malik caused damage to properties worth Rs 2.44 crore. He has been asked by authorities to deposit the amount in less than 3 days, i.e., by February 15.

The local body, in the notice, has accused Malik's supporters of attacking the team that had gone to demolish the allegedly illegal construction in 'Malik Ka Bagicha' and damaging the properties of the municipal corporation.

The notice also mentioned the FIR lodged on the day of the incident on February 8 in which Malik has been named.

Police have said that Malik was behind the "illegal constructions" at the Nazool land and that he also led the protests against the demolition.

On Monday, the Haldwani Municipal Corporation, in a notice to Malik, said, "By attacking the teams of police and administration, your supporters have damaged, destroyed, and looted... properties of the Municipal Corporation and caused loss of government property. The above fact is confirmed by an FIR in which you have been named as an accused... According to the preliminary assessment, you have caused a loss of approximately Rs 2.44 crore by causing the incident in a planned manner." The letter informed further that Malik was expected to deposit the said amount in favour of Municipal Corporation Haldwani by February 15.

The amount included Rs 2.41 crore for damage to 15 vehicles and Rs Rs 3.52 lakh for damage to equipment.

As many as 30 people have been arrested, including 25 in the latest wave of apprehensions, in connection with Thursday's violence in the Haldwani city of Nainital.

The clashes and violence left five people dead and dozens injured, the police said on Sunday.

Several countrymade weapons and live rounds were recovered from those arrested, the police said.

Violence erupted on Thursday after the administration conducted an anti-encroachment drive in Banbhoolpura.

After stone-pelting incidents, torching of vehicles and a mob surrounding the local police station, the administration issued a shoot-at-sight order.

(With Inputs from ANI)