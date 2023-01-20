Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan: Know all about Congress's new door-to-door campaign which will be launched soon

Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan: Know all about Congress's new door-to-door campaign which will be launched after Bharat Jodo Yatra | twitter/@INCIndia

After Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress will launch two-month door-to-door campaign - Haath se Haath - across India from January 26 to spread Rahul Gandhi's message among masses, Senior leader Jairam Ramesh informed on Friday.

Under the “Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan” — every Congress worker will reach out to as many houses as possible.

As per Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress will raise the voice of every Indian through this campaign and connect their aspirations together.

"Let us reclaim the India of our makers who sacrificed so much for our freedoms," he added in a Twitter post.

Bharat Jodo Yatra is a fight for ideology 'but Haath Se Haath Jodo' (join hands) is a political campaign as the election symbol of Congress is visible in the campaign, Jairam Ramesh said.

Congress to reach out to 10 lakh polling booths in six lakh villages

"The Congress would reach out to 10 lakh polling booths in six lakh villages and 2.5 lakh gram panchayats during its campaign from January 26 to March 26 and a letter written by Rahul Gandhi and a 'charge sheet' against failure of the Modi government would be distributed to every household," Jairam Ramesh added.

Bharat Jodo Yatra

Bharat Jodo Yatra, the march, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag.

It has so far passed through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read Also J-K: Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut joins Bharat Jodo Yatra

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)