 Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Petition Filed In Varanasi Court To Remove Shoe Stands Placed Inside Complex
The application has been filed by Kiran Singh, plaintiff of Bhagwan Adi Vishweshwar Virajman and others vs U.P. state and others. Singh filed her plea through her counsel Man Bahadur Singh and Anupam Dwivedi.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, March 03, 2024, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
Gyanvapi Mosque | File

Varanasi, March 3: An application has been filed in Varanasi district court, seeking an order to the defendants, including U.P. state, Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee (AIMC) that manages Gyanvapi Mosque and two others to remove the shoe stands placed at the Gyanvapi complex.

article-image

"The court has fixed March 19 as the date of hearing," Dwivedi said. AIMC Joint Secretary, S.M. Yasin, said that his team of counsels would file an objection against it. AIMC members had placed six shoe stands in barricaded area around Gyanvapi mosque on Friday. These were placed outside the mosque.

