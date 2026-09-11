Guwahati Gears Up For First International Marathon With ₹1.25-Crore Prize Purse |

Guwahati: Guwahati will host its first International Marathon on February 7, 2027, with a total prize purse of Rs 1.25 crore, as the Assam government seeks to strengthen the city’s position as a destination for international sporting events and sports tourism.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Launches The Logo

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched the logo of the Guwahati International Marathon in the presence of former India captain and global ambassador of Indian cricket, Sunil Manohar Gavaskar.

The inaugural edition is expected to draw around 12,000 participants from across India and overseas. The event will feature five race categories — Marathon (42.195 km), Half Marathon (21.097 km), 10 km Run, 5 km Run and 1.5 km Run.

Speaking at the launch, Sarma said hosting an international sporting event of this scale would provide an opportunity to enhance Guwahati’s profile and boost sports tourism in Assam.

The Chief Minister said participants and visitors from different parts of India and abroad would get an opportunity to experience Guwahati’s heritage, culture, hospitality and tourism attractions.

Sarma said the Guwahati International Marathon was a landmark initiative reflecting Assam’s growing aspirations on the national and global sporting stage.

“The fact that Guwahati is emerging as an important hub for international sporting events is a testimony to the changing profile and growing aspirations of our state,” the Chief Minister added.

Calling upon the people of Assam, particularly Guwahati residents, to participate in large numbers, Sarma said, “Let us make it a celebration of fitness, sportsmanship and the spirit of Guwahati.”

Registration for the event will begin on September 11. Sarma has become the first registered participant of the marathon and expressed hope that thousands of people would join him in the inaugural edition.

The Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) will be associated with the event as the State Sponsor. TOPCEM Cement, a brand owned by Meghalaya Cements Ltd., is the Associate Sponsor.

PMG Sports LLP is promoting the marathon. Sarma thanked PMG, the official organiser, and Sunil Manohar Gavaskar, the chief architect of the initiative, for bringing the event to Guwahati.

Gavaskar said running had the ability to bring people together and expressed support for making Guwahati part of the international marathon circuit.

“Running has a unique power to bring people together—across communities, cultures and every walk of life. Having travelled to Assam over the years for cricket, I have experienced its extraordinary beauty and witnessed the transformative vision of Chief Minister Sarma to position Assam as the Gateway to the Northeast. I believe this is the right time for Guwahati to join the world’s great marathon cities. Our vision is to build the Guwahati International Marathon into an iconic global event, attracting leading runners from across the world. I sincerely thank the Chief Minister for his vision and support.”

The Marathon will cover the standard international distance of 42.195 km. The category will have participation from 30 of the world’s leading male and female distance runners as well as India’s top long-distance talent. It will carry the maximum prize money for Elite runners as well as age-group competitors.

The Half Marathon will cover 21.097 km and will also see participation from Indian Elite athletes.

The 10 km Run will cater to runners and fitness enthusiasts, while the 5 km and 1.5 km categories will provide shorter-distance options for participants.

Indian badminton champion P.V. Sindhu will be the Brand Ambassador of the Guwahati International Marathon.

The marathon and the other races will start and finish at the historic Judges Field. The route will pass through Gauhati University and the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu towards IIT Guwahati before returning to Judges Field, again crossing the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu.

The course has been measured by Mr. Kim Vivian of Australia, who is a Grade A Certified Road Race Course Measurer of World Athletics.

Richard Hunter from the UK will be the Race Director, while Ian Ladbrooke will be the International Elite Athlete Coordinator. Former Asian Marathon Champion Sunita Godara will be the India Elite Athlete Coordinator.

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BCCI Secretary Shri Devajit Lon Saikia speaking on the occasion said that Guwahati has become a sports hub for the sports lover after football, cricket, badminton now world class marathon.

MD ATDC Kumar Padmapani Bora delivered the welcome address. The event was attended, among others, by Tourism Minister Ajanta Neog, Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Biswajit Daimary, MLA and President of the Assam Cricket Association Taranga Gogoi, and BCCI Secretary Shri Devajit Lon Saikia.

The marathon is conceived as an annual event, with each edition aiming to grow in participation, sporting excellence, tourism appeal and international recognition.