Caught On Camera: Amritsar's Union Bank Of India Branch Robbery Bid Foiled Due To Alertness Of Guard

CCTV screengrab | X

Amritsar: A bank robbery attempt was foiled in Punjab's Amritsar district after a security guard's alertness thwarted the alleged plans of a group of masked men.

The incident took place at a Union Bank of India branch in Jandiala Guru, where five young men allegedly entered the bank posing as ordinary customers before attempting to incapacitate the security guard with a spray. However, the guard remained alert and raised an alarm, preventing the suspects from carrying out the alleged robbery.

The entire sequence was captured on the bank's CCTV cameras. The footage shows the five men sitting in the waiting area, apparently posing as customers.

After waiting for some time, one of them can be seen getting up and walking towards the front of the bank. Moments later, he is seen running back towards his accomplices. The other suspects then appear to panic and can be seen rushing out of the bank.

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Fortunately, no serious injuries were reported, and the suspects did not manage to take any money from the branch, a bank official was quoted as saying by The Statesman.

Police reached the bank after being alerted about the incident and began examining CCTV footage from inside and around the premises. Police are trying to identify the accused and also trying to establish the route taken by the suspects before and after the incident.