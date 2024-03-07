Gurugram: Youths Vandalise Tea Shop, Attack Shopkeeper Over ₹9; CM Khattar Seeks Report After Shocking Video Goes Viral

A group of men caused vandalism in a shop allegedly after the shopkeeper objected to paying ₹9 less than the bill amount. According to reports, the incident took place in Haryana's Gurugram city. The incident has been captured on CCTV and has been circulating on social media. Reportedly, the Office of the Chief Minister has sought information about the viral video.

The employee working in the shop mentioned that some youths came to his shop located in Palam Vihar Thana area and ordered tea. They had their tea without any issue. Chaos erupted when they were asked to pay the bill. The bill for 3 teas came to Rs. 45 according to the rate of Rs. 15 per tea, but when asked for the money, they claimed the tea should cost Rs. 12, making the bill Rs. 36 accordingly.

Sahil, the employee of the tea shop, tried to explain to them, but they were not ready to accept. This led to an argument and eventually escalated to violence. Suddenly, three more young men entered the shop, and all of them started vandalising the shop.

The incident of vandalism in the tea shop has been recorded in the CCTV cameras installed in the shop. CCTV footage clearly shows how the young men vandalised the tea shop.

They broke the chairs kept in the shop. Complaint of this matter has been lodged at the Palam Vihar police station, after which the police have registered an FIR and started investigating the case. Meanwhile, the CCTV footage of the entire incident is also going viral on social media.

In the meantime, the office of the Chief Minister of Haryana has sought information about the entire incident of viral vandalism videos.