 Gurugram Tragedy: Toddler Dies After Consuming Paint Thinner Mistaking It For Water
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGurugram Tragedy: Toddler Dies After Consuming Paint Thinner Mistaking It For Water

Gurugram Tragedy: Toddler Dies After Consuming Paint Thinner Mistaking It For Water

The victim, 2-year-old Hakshan from Hatin in Haryana, consumed the chemical substance while mistaking it for water, the police said.

IANSUpdated: Monday, February 12, 2024, 09:52 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

Gurugram, February 12: In a tragic incident, a two-year-old boy died after he consumed paint thinner mistaking it for drinking water in Gurugram's Sohna area, the police said on Monday. The victim, 2-year-old Hakshan from Hatin in Haryana, consumed the chemical substance while mistaking it for water, the police said.

According to the police, the victim's parents visited Sohna village to attend a marriage function. They didn’t notice their child consuming the chemical. A relative of the family had bought the thinner, meant to be used for mixing with paint for painting work in the house, the police said.

Read Also
Birthday Party Turns Deadly In Gurugram: Farmhouse Operator Killed By Locals Over Parking Feud;...
article-image

Police Takes Cognizance

After the child consumed the chemical substance, he swooned and began to froth. Shocked on seeing him lying unconscious, the parents took the child to a government hospital in Sohna where the doctors declared him brought dead. The police have initiated proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Uttar Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Shortened In State Amid RLD-NDA Realignment

Uttar Pradesh: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Shortened In State Amid RLD-NDA Realignment

Rajasthan Congress Offers Sonia Gandhi Rajya Sabha Seat Formerly Held By Manmohan Singh

Rajasthan Congress Offers Sonia Gandhi Rajya Sabha Seat Formerly Held By Manmohan Singh

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Inspects Preparations For Shri Kalki Dham Foundation Stone...

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Inspects Preparations For Shri Kalki Dham Foundation Stone...

Mumbai: 2 Former Corporators Quit Congress, Join BJP In Presence Of Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: 2 Former Corporators Quit Congress, Join BJP In Presence Of Devendra Fadnavis

West Bengal: Governor Visits Sandeshkhali, Assures All Possible Help To Alleged Victims

West Bengal: Governor Visits Sandeshkhali, Assures All Possible Help To Alleged Victims