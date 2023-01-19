Gurugram road rage: Woman pulled out of vehicle, thrashed by man for honking | representative pic

Gurugram: A woman was allegedly taken out of her car and thrashed by a man over honking during a traffic jam, police confirmed on Thursday.

The road rage incident was reported from MDI chowk on Wednesday morning. The complainant told the police that the accused stopped his car in front of her vehicle after overtaking her. He then pulled her out of her car and slapped her multiple times.

Threat to kill

"He also threatened to kill me and said that he will come to my home and beat me again." The victim, works with a financial services company, said in her complaint.

The man fled from the spot after people started gathering, the woman said, adding that she sustained injuries on her left eye and nose and was moved to a hospital. An FIR was registered against the unknown man under sections 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 509 (insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code at sector 18 police station on Wednesday night, police said.

Efforts are on to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage, SHO inspector Haresh Kumar said.

(with PTI inputs)

