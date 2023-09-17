 Gurugram Police To Take Bajrang Dal Member & ‘Cow Vigilante’ Monu Manesar On Production Warrant On September 25
The same day, Rajasthan Police took him on transit remand from the court in connection with the murder of two suspected cattle smugglers named Nasir and Junaid in Bharatpur district.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, September 17, 2023, 09:44 AM IST
Monu Manesar | Twitter

Gurugram, September 16: Gurugram police will take Bajrang Dal member and alleged cow vigilante Mohit Yadav alias Monu Manesar on production warrant on September 25. Monu Manesar was arrested by the Haryana Police on September 12 from the Manesar area of Gurugram. The same day, Rajasthan Police took him on transit remand from the court in connection with the murder of two suspected cattle smugglers named Nasir and Junaid in Bharatpur district.

Monu is presently in judicial custody at Bharatpur jail. The Gurugram Police will take Monu on production warrant in a separate case, which was registered at the Pataudi police station under Sections 147, 148, 149, 120B, 307, and 201 of the Indian Penal Code.

A spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said that Monu will soon be brought to Gurugram for questioning, adding that all formalities have been completed for this.

