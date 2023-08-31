 Gurugram: Coaching Institute Employee Arrested For Raping Student
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGurugram: Coaching Institute Employee Arrested For Raping Student

Gurugram: Coaching Institute Employee Arrested For Raping Student

The accused was identified as 38-year-old Umesh Yadav, who was arrested on Tuesday and was sent to jail by a city court. The victim told the police that she had been a student at the institute for a while.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 09:31 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay

Gurugram, August 31: An employee of a coaching institute in Gurugram has been arrested for raping a student, police said on Thursday. The accused was identified as 38-year-old Umesh Yadav, who was arrested on Tuesday and was sent to jail by a city court. The victim told the police that she had been a student at the institute for a while.

The incident took place on August 26 when the victim reached the coaching institute. The accused raped the student and also threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone. She was again raped the following day, the victim told the police.

Threatened victim with dire consequences

She however, reported the incident to the police on Tuesday, following which she was taken to a hospital for medical examination where doctors confirmed that she had been raped.

A case was registered against the accused under various sections of the IPC, including rape, at the Farrukhnagar Police Station. "The suspect has confessed to the crime. He has been sent to judicial custody. The matter is under investigation," said Harinder Kumar, ACP, Pataudi.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh: Minor Girl Abducted & Raped For 3 Months In Ballia; Accused Arrested
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

G20 In Delhi: 'Shivling' Fountain Row Escalates, AAP Demands Apology From BJP & Action Against LG

G20 In Delhi: 'Shivling' Fountain Row Escalates, AAP Demands Apology From BJP & Action Against LG

All About Gangster 'King Maya' Arrested For Killing Amazon Employee In Delhi’s Bhajanpura

All About Gangster 'King Maya' Arrested For Killing Amazon Employee In Delhi’s Bhajanpura

SC Registry Issues Public Alert Over Fake Website Of Supreme Court Created For Phishing Attack

SC Registry Issues Public Alert Over Fake Website Of Supreme Court Created For Phishing Attack

'Sharad Pawar Lost 2 Opportunities To Become PM, Should Retire': Cyrus Poonawala's Advice To NCP...

'Sharad Pawar Lost 2 Opportunities To Become PM, Should Retire': Cyrus Poonawala's Advice To NCP...

INDIA Mumbai Meet LIVE: Seat Sharing, New Logo To Be Unveiled As 2-Day Mega Opposition Meeting To...

INDIA Mumbai Meet LIVE: Seat Sharing, New Logo To Be Unveiled As 2-Day Mega Opposition Meeting To...