 Gurugram Cafe Horror: Manager Arrested After 5 People Who Consumed Mouth Freshener Vomit Blood
Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, March 05, 2024, 04:03 PM IST
article-image

The police in Gurugram arrested the manager of a cafe in the city, where five people fell sick and vomited blood after consuming mouth freshener, which allegedly turned out to be dry ice, on Sunday night. Two people were said to be in critical condition following the horrific incident, a video of which went viral on social on Monday.

The police registered a case under Sections 328 and 120B, Surender Sheoran, ACP Manesar, said.

"On the night of the 3rd (March), we got information from the hospital that some people have been admitted here. Police reached the spot and the (people who were admitted) lodged a complaint and said they had gone to Laforestta restaurant," he told ANI. "After the food, they were given a mouth freshener. After eating it, they started vomiting and had a burning sensation in their mouth, due to which they were admitted to the hospital. A case under Sections 328 and 120B has been registered against the staff and the restaurant owner. The manager of the restaurant has been arrested. Further probe is underway."

The shocking incident

Victim Ankit Kumar along with his wife and friends who went to the cafe in Gurugram fell ill and vomited blood after consuming mouth freshener following their meal. They complained of burning sensation in their mouths, followed by bouts of vomiting.

article-image

To their horror, blood started to pour from their mouths. In his complaint, Kumar said that a doctor said the mouth freshener was in fact dry ice, which is a potentially fatal acid.

The video of the incident was shared widely on social media. It showed the blood-stained mouths of the victims as they tried to spit the mouth freshener out.

