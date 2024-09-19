 Gurugram Bike Accident: Shocking Video Shows Speeding Rider Crashing Into Mahindra SUV, With BJP Sticker, Coming From Wrong Side
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGurugram Bike Accident: Shocking Video Shows Speeding Rider Crashing Into Mahindra SUV, With BJP Sticker, Coming From Wrong Side

Gurugram Bike Accident: Shocking Video Shows Speeding Rider Crashing Into Mahindra SUV, With BJP Sticker, Coming From Wrong Side

A video has surfaced on social media showing a speeding biker fatally hit by an SUV coming from wrong side in Haryana's Gurugram

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 19, 2024, 06:40 PM IST
article-image
@ajeetkumarAT

A shocking video has surfaced on social media showing a fatal accident in Haryana's Gurugram, where a bike rider lost his life after being hit by an SUV that was reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road. 

The incident took place on Sunday night, resulting in the tragic death of Akshat Garg, a young man who was riding a high-speed motorcycle at the time of the collision.

The SUV, a Mahindra 3XO bearing a BJP sticker, was driven by Kuldeep Thakur, who was arrested but later released on bail. 

According to eyewitnesses, including the victim's friend Pradyuman, the SUV was travelling in a fast lane on the wrong side of the road when it crashed into the bike. 

FPJ Shorts
Arunachal Pradesh: New Chinese Heliport Heightens Strategic Concerns Along Indo-China Border
Arunachal Pradesh: New Chinese Heliport Heightens Strategic Concerns Along Indo-China Border
VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Driving SUV Loses Control At Rajghat, Rams Vehicle Into Railing; 5 Students Injured, 2 Critical
VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Driving SUV Loses Control At Rajghat, Rams Vehicle Into Railing; 5 Students Injured, 2 Critical
Mumbai: Harbour Line Services Halted Due To Technical Glitch At Chunabhatti, Stranding Commuters During Peak Hours
Mumbai: Harbour Line Services Halted Due To Technical Glitch At Chunabhatti, Stranding Commuters During Peak Hours
Gurugram Bike Accident: Shocking Video Shows Speeding Rider Crashing Into Mahindra SUV, With BJP Sticker, Coming From Wrong Side
Gurugram Bike Accident: Shocking Video Shows Speeding Rider Crashing Into Mahindra SUV, With BJP Sticker, Coming From Wrong Side

In the aftermath of the accident, Pradyuman can be seen in the video footage trying desperately to wake his friend, crying and pleading for help while confronting the SUV driver.

Despite the quick arrival of an ambulance, Akshat Garg succumbed to his injuries at the scene. 

Watch the video here:

Read Also
Gurugram: 2 Lifeguards Arrested After 5-Yr-Old Boy Drowns In Swimming Pool; CCTV VIDEO Surfaces
article-image

The Gurugram police have registered an FIR against Kuldeep Thakur under several sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, including Section 106 (causing death by negligence), Section 281 (rash driving), Section 324 (mischief causing damage exceeding ₹20,000), and Section 166 (compensation after a motor vehicle accident). 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Arunachal Pradesh: New Chinese Heliport Heightens Strategic Concerns Along Indo-China Border

Arunachal Pradesh: New Chinese Heliport Heightens Strategic Concerns Along Indo-China Border

VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Driving SUV Loses Control At Rajghat, Rams Vehicle Into Railing; 5 Students...

VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Driving SUV Loses Control At Rajghat, Rams Vehicle Into Railing; 5 Students...

Gurugram Bike Accident: Shocking Video Shows Speeding Rider Crashing Into Mahindra SUV, With BJP...

Gurugram Bike Accident: Shocking Video Shows Speeding Rider Crashing Into Mahindra SUV, With BJP...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 19, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 19, 2024, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Bizarre! Employee Who Blamed Rats For Hole In Delhi-Mumbai Highway Fired By Company

Bizarre! Employee Who Blamed Rats For Hole In Delhi-Mumbai Highway Fired By Company