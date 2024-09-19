Gurugram Bike Accident: Shocking Video Shows Speeding Rider Crashing Into Mahindra SUV, With BJP Sticker, Coming From Wrong Side

@ajeetkumarAT

A shocking video has surfaced on social media showing a fatal accident in Haryana's Gurugram, where a bike rider lost his life after being hit by an SUV that was reportedly driving on the wrong side of the road.

The incident took place on Sunday night, resulting in the tragic death of Akshat Garg, a young man who was riding a high-speed motorcycle at the time of the collision.

The SUV, a Mahindra 3XO bearing a BJP sticker, was driven by Kuldeep Thakur, who was arrested but later released on bail.

According to eyewitnesses, including the victim's friend Pradyuman, the SUV was travelling in a fast lane on the wrong side of the road when it crashed into the bike.

In the aftermath of the accident, Pradyuman can be seen in the video footage trying desperately to wake his friend, crying and pleading for help while confronting the SUV driver.

Despite the quick arrival of an ambulance, Akshat Garg succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The Gurugram police have registered an FIR against Kuldeep Thakur under several sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, including Section 106 (causing death by negligence), Section 281 (rash driving), Section 324 (mischief causing damage exceeding ₹20,000), and Section 166 (compensation after a motor vehicle accident).