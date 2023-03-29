Guru Har Krishan Death Anniversary: All you need to know about the youngest Sikh Guru | Facebook

Guru Har Krishan the eighth Guru of the Sikhs, was born on 17 July in the year 1656 at Kiratpur Sahib.

His father was the seventh Guru of Sikhism, Guru Hari Rai Ji. Ever since he was a child, Har Krishnan was engaged in spiritual practice.

Guru Har Rai Sahib had declared that his younger son Har Krishan, would be the next Sikh Guru. Thus, Har Krishan Sahib ascended to the throne of Guruship on Sunday, 20 October 1661, at the young age of five years.

Guru Sahib used to captivate the hearts of his disciples

Despite his young age, Guru Sahib used to captivate the hearts of his disciples by his commentaries on the passages from the holy scripture.

He urged people to cherish One God alone, asking them to discard passions and learn the virtues of patience, charity and love.

During Guru Har Krishan Sahib's visit to Delhi in 1663, a cholera and smallpox epidemic broke out. With complete devotion, the seven-year-old Guru attended to and served the suffering people.

The lake at Bangla Sahib, by his grace, provided a cure for thousands of people. While serving the sick, the Guru became ill with a high fever and a case of smallpox, eventually dying on March 30, 1664, at the age of eight years.

The Guru urged that no one mourn his death, instead directing Sikhs to sing Gurbani melodies. Guru Gobind Singh Sahib, the Tenth Nanak, later paid honour to Guru Har Krishan Sahib by saying, "Let us think of the holy Har Krishan, whose sight dispels all sorrow," which is included in the daily Sikh prayer Ardas.