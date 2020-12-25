Gupkar Alliance much stronger today than when it was formed: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): After the conclusion of the District Development Council (DDC) polls in Jammu and Kashmir, members of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Thursday said that the Alliance is much stronger today than when it was first formed.

"The Gupkar alliance is much stronger today than when it was formed. We are united and we will continue to be united," Farooq Abdullah, Chief of the National Conference and PAGD member said after the Alliance met in Srinagar to discuss the results of the DDC elections.

The leaders also condemned the detention of political leaders in the union territory, saying that there was no need for the detention when the elections were conducted so peacefully.