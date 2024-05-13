Guntur Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shocking Video Shows Tenali YSRCP MLA Annabathuni Sivakumar Beating & Slapping Voter At Polling Booth | @NewsArenaIndia

Tenali: In a shocking incident that is doing rounds on social media, Tenali YSRCP MLA Annabathuni Sivakumar and his associated were seen slapping and beating up a voter at a voting booth in Tenali that falls in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. Reports said that he was confronted by one of the voters for allegedly jumping the queue of voters at the polling booth. Being offended by the same, Annabathuni Sivakumar lost his cool and he along with his associates slapped and further assaulted the voter who confronted them.

The brazen arrogance was caught on camera. Watch the video here.

YSRCP MLA Annabatuni Sivakumar slapped a voter who confronted him for not following the queue to cast his vote. In return voter also slapped him. Thereafter sidekicks of MLA assaulted poor voter. pic.twitter.com/hJUzL4u5H5 — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) May 13, 2024

In the video that has gone viral, the Tenali YSRCP MLA could be seek moving straight to the polling booth skipping a long queue of voters at the polling booth. Soon a voter confronted him and questioning him for not following the protocols. He soon lost his cool and slapped the voter. However, the voter did not take the arrogance lying down as he slapped the MLA back. Soon the situation worsened and the MLA's associates jumped into the brawl and targeted the voter by further beating him. Details of extent of injuries to anyone or how the situation was controlled finally are yet to be ascertained.

Guntur Lok Sabha seat is one of the twenty-five Lok Sabha constituencies of Andra Pradesh. Polling began in Guntur on May 13, Monday. Guntur comprises of seven assembly segments including Tadikonda, Mangalagiri, Ponnur, Tenali, Prathipadu, Guntur West and Guntur East. TDP, YSRCP and CPI are the most prominent parties that have a strong presence in Guntur. In this years Lok Sabha battle, TDP's Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, YSRCP's Kilari Venkata Rosaiah and CPI's Jangala Ajay Kumar will be facing each other in battlegroung Guntur.

Counting of votes for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.