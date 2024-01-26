 Gujarat's Tribal Healthcare Hero: Dr Yazdi Italia's Lifesaving Work Earns Padma Shri Award
Dr. Italia's journey began with a simple mission: to alleviate the suffering of tribal communities ravaged by sickle cell anemia, a hereditary condition causing excruciating pain and numerous health complications.

Melvyn ThomasUpdated: Friday, January 26, 2024, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Dr. Yazdi Italia |

Deep in the tribal districts of Gujarat, a silent battle against a debilitating genetic disease has been waged for over two decades. At the forefront of this fight stands Dr. Yazdi Italia, a pioneer in controlling sickle cell anemia among tribal communities, whose tireless efforts have earned him the prestigious Padma Shri award.

Dr. Italia's journey began with a simple mission: to alleviate the suffering of tribal communities ravaged by sickle cell anemia, a hereditary condition causing excruciating pain and numerous health complications. Recognizing the need for targeted intervention, he spearheaded the establishment of India's first dedicated sickle cell anemia control program in 2006, under the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

His dedication went beyond mere awareness campaigns. Dr. Italia, a co-investigator in several ICMR research projects, understood the importance of early detection and prevention. He launched mass screening drives across remote tribal areas, ensuring no child was left behind in the fight against this invisible enemy.

The success of the program was undeniable. In 2011, it received the coveted Prime Minister's Award under Manmohan Singh, lauded as a model for improving tribal healthcare across India. Dr. Italia's leadership had not only saved countless lives but also brought national recognition to the plight of tribal communities battling sickle cell anemia.

His relentless pursuit of a cure and better treatment options led him to collaborate with the Central Government's Health Department, integrating the project into national healthcare initiatives. Today, patients receive free treatment and medication, offering a ray of hope to those previously burdened by the disease's crippling effects.

Dr. Italia's commitment extends beyond government programs. As the founder trustee of Valsad Raktdan Kendra, one of the pioneers of the Voluntary Blood Bank system in south Gujarat, he ensures a steady supply of life-saving blood for patients battling various ailments, including sickle cell anemia.

His tireless efforts haven't gone unnoticed. In 2023, the Government of Gujarat bestowed upon him the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's award for his significant contribution to health services in preventing and controlling sickle cell anemia and thalassemia.

The Padma Shri award is a testament to Dr. Italia's unwavering dedication to tribal healthcare. He is not just a doctor; he is a beacon of hope for countless families struggling with the burden of sickle cell anemia.

