Gujarat Women & Child Minister Highlights Complexity Of Malnutrition Issue In State Assembly Session

Gujarat Women and Child Minister Bhanuben Babariya |

In a significant revelation during the Gujarat state assembly session, Women and Child Minister Bhanuben Babariya shed light on the multifaceted nature of malnutrition, emphasizing that both undernutrition and overnutrition are contributing factors. The minister's remarks came in response to questions raised about the persistent issue of malnutrition in children across Junagadh and Bhavnagar districts.

6th day of budget session

During the 6th day of the budget session of the Gujarat state assembly, Women and Child Minister Bhanuben Babariya delivered a candid assessment of the challenges surrounding malnutrition in the state. In a response to inquiries from legislators, Babaria highlighted the nuanced nature of malnutrition, addressing misconceptions and shedding light on the complex factors contributing to its prevalence.

The discourse on malnutrition was initiated by Manavadar legislator Arvind Ladani, who raised concerns about the alarming rates of malnutrition among children in Junagadh and Bhavnagar districts. As the session progressed, Shailesh Parmar, the Congress Whip, posed a supplementary question regarding the efficacy of budget allocations and the apparent rise in malnourished children despite concerted efforts.

The multifaceted nature of malnutrition

Minister Babariya's response provided valuable insights into the multifaceted nature of malnutrition, challenging conventional assumptions and urging a holistic approach to address the issue. She emphasized that malnutrition is not solely confined to impoverished families but can also affect well-to-do households. Babaria underscored the importance of recognizing both undernutrition and overnutrition as parameters of malnutrition, highlighting the need for a comprehensive strategy to combat the problem.

"Malnourishment is a complex issue that cannot be addressed through simplistic solutions," stated Babariya. "It's a vicious cycle that requires collective efforts from all stakeholders, irrespective of political affiliations. We must recognize that malnutrition exists across various socio-economic strata and manifests in different forms."