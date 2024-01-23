Gujarat: Woman Conceals Gold Paste Worth ₹49 Lakh In Sanitary Pad; Held At Ahmedabad Airport |

Gujarat: In a brazen attempt to bypass customs, a female passenger arriving from Abu Dhabi was apprehended at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport for smuggling gold paste, marking the third such case in just ten days. The woman, meticulously camouflaging 736.36 grams of 24 karat gold – valued at a staggering 49 lakhs – inside a sanitary pad, was identified as a potential smuggler through passenger profiling, according to customs officials.

"Acting on specific intelligence, we had shortlisted the passenger for thorough checks upon arrival," revealed a customs official, while elaborating on the modus operandi. "During inspection, the gold paste, cleverly concealed within a sanitary pad, was detected."

With this significant seizure, concerns over a burgeoning gold smuggling racket operating through the Ahmedabad airport have been amplified. Just last week, two separate instances of gold smuggling – one involving body concealment and another utilizing specially designed belts – were unearthed by vigilant customs personnel.

Several Questions Arise During The Probe

The apprehended woman is currently under intensive interrogation, with officials seeking to unravel the intricate web of this clandestine operation. Questions loom large:

"How much commission was she promised for this delivery?" stated the official, outlining the key areas of investigation. "Who was the intended recipient of the gold? Has she used this route for smuggling before?"

A comprehensive probe is underway to answer these crucial questions and dismantle the network facilitating this illegal activity. The recent spate of gold smuggling attempts underscores the need for heightened vigilance and robust security measures at the airport to counter such intricate smuggling techniques.

"This seizure serves as a stark reminder of the ingenuity employed by smugglers," the official said, highlighting the importance of proactive intelligence gathering and meticulous passenger profiling. "We remain committed to cracking down on these illegal activities and safeguarding our economic borders."