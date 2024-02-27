Gujarat: Veteran Tribal Congress Leader Naran Rathwa Joins BJP, Spells Trouble For Congress |

Gujarat: In a significant political development, Naran Rathwa, a veteran Congress leader hailing from the tribal community of Chota Udepur in central Gujarat, bid farewell to his former party and embraced the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rathwa, a former union minister of state for railways in the UPA government, made his allegiance shift official at a ceremony held at Kamalam in Gandhinagar, in the presence of Gujarat BJP President CR Paatil and other party leaders. This move has not only bolstered BJP's presence in the region but also dealt a severe blow to the already struggling Congress party.

Rathwa's decision to switch sides came accompanied by a substantial show of support, with approximately 10,500 of his followers joining him in embracing the saffron flag of the BJP. Among those who joined the BJP alongside Rathwa was his son, Sangram Rathwa, indicating a significant realignment of political forces in the region. Rathwa's move comes at a crucial juncture, following the conclusion of his term as a Congress Rajya Sabha MP and amid speculation about his future political endeavors.

Gujarat BJP Chief Hails Rathwa's Entry

Gujarat Pradesh BJP president CR Paatil hailed Rathwa's entry into the BJP as historic, emphasizing the magnitude of Congress workers defecting en masse to the ruling party. Patil underscored the perceived lack of direction within the Congress and contrasted it with what he described as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolute leadership, symbolized by his commitment to delivering tangible results for the people.

Paatil highlighted the Modi government's initiatives aimed at empowering farmers and alleviating poverty. He emphasized the direct transfer of funds to farmers' accounts as a transformative policy, contrasting it with what he portrayed as the hollow promises of previous regimes. Paatil's remarks underscored the BJP's narrative of effective governance and contrasted it with the perceived ineffectiveness of the opposition.

The ramifications of Rathwa's defection extend beyond mere party politics, particularly in the tribal-dominated region of Chhota Udepur. With Rathwa's departure, the Congress finds itself teetering on the brink of extinction in the area, leaving only a handful of leaders to contend with BJP's ascendant influence. The Rathwa tribe, known for its significant electoral sway in the district, now stands poised to bolster BJP's electoral prospects in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Impact Of Rathwa's Exit

Naran Rathwa's defection to the BJP marks a seismic shift in Gujarat's political landscape, with far-reaching implications for both parties” said a political analyst.

“As the Congress grapples with internal turmoil and dwindling support, the BJP stands to consolidate its position in the region, leveraging Rathwa's influence and the tribal vote bank. With the stage set for heightened political competition, the ramifications of Rathwa's move are likely to reverberate across Gujarat's electoral landscape in the days to come” he added.