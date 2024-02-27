'Bitter Pill To Swallow': JP Morgan VP Anirudh Kejriwal Alleges Caste Discrimination While Moving In Gujarat's GIFT City

Mumbai: Anirudh Kejriwal, a Vice President at JP Morgan, recently made the bold decision to relocate to Gujarat, opting for it over an opportunity to move to Singapore. He was drawn to Gujarat by the promise of GIFT City's vision and the ambitious plans set forth by PM Modi and the government.

However, Kejriwal's excitement soon turned to disappointment and heartbreak when he faced unexpected challenges with his dream home. He alleged that he is being denied entry into his new home solely because he is not of Gujarati origin.

Kejriwal Shared His Distress In Social Media Post

Kejriwal took to his social media account on X (formerly Twitter), to share his ordeal, tagging various stakeholders, including Gujarat Police, Gujarat BJP and the Chief Minister of Gujarat. He expressed his distress over being barred from moving into his home due to his caste identity.

After living in Mumbai for years, I decided to move to Gujarat, choosing it over an opportunity in Singapore. I was captivated by the promise of GIFT City and the grand vision our PM and government laid out for us. It inspired me so much that I took a big step and decided to buy… https://t.co/3HNmc9BiWN — Anirudh Kejriwal (@AnirudhKejriwal) February 25, 2024

"After living in Mumbai for years, I decided to move to Gujarat, choosing it over an opportunity in Singapore. I was captivated by the promise of GIFT City and the grand vision our PM and government laid out for us. It inspired me so much that I took a big step and decided to buy my first house here, dreaming of a future filled with hope and growth," Kejriwal said on X.

"But my excitement turned to heartbreak. I'm facing unexpected challenges with my dream home, barred from moving in, not because of anything I've done, but because I wasn't born Gujarati," he added.

Confronting Societal Barriers

In his posts, Kejriwal highlighted the prevalence of caste discrimination in Indian society, lamenting the fact that despite progress in various sectors, such barriers continue to exist. He revealed that the society's management openly refused to allow individuals from 'other' castes to reside in the community.

Despite the setbacks, Kejriwal remains determined to reclaim his rights and investment. He stated in his social media post that he intends to seek legal recourse to address the discrimination he has faced and to ensure that justice is served.