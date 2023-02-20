e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat: Thakor community imposes ban on mobile phone usage for teen girls

Gujarat: Thakor community imposes ban on mobile phone usage for teen girls

The community, while unanimously passing resolutions to bring reforms in the community traditions, however, decided to stop the girls from using mobile phones.

IANSUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 01:39 PM IST
article-image
Ban on mobile phone (Representative Image) | Freepik
Follow us on

Gujarat: In a shocking decision taken on Monday, the Thakor Community of Gujarat state has prohibited the community's teenage girls from using mobile phones.

The community, while unanimously passing resolutions to bring reforms in the community traditions, however, decided to stop the girls from using mobile phones.

Community gave decision without referring to issues like love affairs, inter-caste marriages, etc.

Without referring to love affairs, friendship between girls and boys, or inter-caste marriages, the community was of the view that "because of the use of cell phones among teenage girls, a lot of wrong things are happening, and so they should be banned from using cell phones."

The resolution was passed in presence of Congress MLA Vav Geniben Thakor. The event took place on Sunday at Lunsela village in Bhabhar Taluka in Banaskantha district.

No DJ to be hired for weddings, says Thakor Community

The reform step they took was to limit the number of guests allowed at engagement and marriage ceremonies. According to the resolution, only 11 people should attend an engagement or marriage ceremony, each village where the Thakor community has a good number of members should arrange mass marriages, and expenses on marriage and engagement should be controlled. No DJ sound system should be hired for marriage.

The community should fine families, who break ties after engagement, the money collected as fine should be used for building education and community facilities. If girls are going uptown for higher education, the community members from the village should arrange transportation for them, the resolutions mentioned.

Read Also
Gujarat Morbi tragedy: SIT probe reveals one of two main cables was corroded, major lapses listed in...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat: Thakor community imposes ban on mobile phone usage for teen girls

Gujarat: Thakor community imposes ban on mobile phone usage for teen girls

Monday blues? Smriti Irani's meme post from Hera Pheri is just too relatable; WATCH

Monday blues? Smriti Irani's meme post from Hera Pheri is just too relatable; WATCH

Chhattisgarh: Police arrests, publicly parades man who attacked, dragged minor on Raipur road

Chhattisgarh: Police arrests, publicly parades man who attacked, dragged minor on Raipur road

Uttar Pradesh: Class 8 student dies by suicide at school hostel; probe initiated

Uttar Pradesh: Class 8 student dies by suicide at school hostel; probe initiated

Kerala: Class 12 student turns organ donor, gives part of liver to father

Kerala: Class 12 student turns organ donor, gives part of liver to father