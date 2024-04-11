Gujarat: Surat's Muslims Celebrate Eid With Khaman & Dhokla |

Gujarat: There's an old saying in Surat: "Surat Nu Jaman, Ane Kashi Nu Maran" (Eat in Surat and die in Kashi). This proverb perfectly captured the spirit of Eid al-Fitr in the city's walled areas and Rander town, where Muslims celebrated with a delightful indulgence in traditional Surti delicacies.

Following the holy month of Ramadan's 30-day fast, the festive morning witnessed a vibrant scene. Muslims, dressed in their Eid finery of kafnis and skullcaps, thronged the Eidgah grounds in Rander for prayers. But the celebrations extended far beyond the religious aspect. After the Eid Namaz, a wave of happy customers swept through the city's farsan shops, eager to savor their favorite treats.

Considering the high demand, farsan shops opened their doors as early as 6:30 am, ensuring a warm welcome with fresh, steaming delicacies. The aroma of fried delights filled the air as families and friends embarked on a culinary adventure.

Surat Muslims Express Their Love For Gujarati Food

"After a month of fasting, it's finally time to pamper our taste buds with some delectable fafdas and jalebis," exclaimed Rashid Shaikh, a readymade garment retailer from Chowk Bazaar. "We all had planned to visit the farsan shop after Eid prayers and indulge in these traditional sweets together."

Salim Nalbandh, a resident of Mughal Sarai, echoed the sentiment. "During Ramadan, we mostly focus on fruits, juices, and light meals. But on Eid, there's nothing better than starting the day with hot locho and khaman," he shared.

The sight of Muslims relishing Surti's famed farsan – from the melt-in-your-mouth khaman and dhokla to the crispy fafdas and syrupy jalebis – was a testament to the city's unique culinary heritage.