Gujarat: Surat Municipal Corporation Takes Action Against Herdsman's Family For Assault On Anti-Cattle Squad

Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) has taken stern legal action against a herdsman's family involved in a life-threatening assault on anti-cattle squad employees yesterday. The incident, which unfolded near Khadi Bridge in Pandesara area, highlights the persistent challenge posed by stray cattle in the city.

A team of anti-cattle squad members, along with a police contingent, raided the house of the accused, identified as Shiva Rabari, early this morning. Over two dozen squad personnel and more than 20 policemen seized 19 cattle from a cattle shed on the property. The SMC has also lodged a formal complaint against Shiva Rabari and five others for assaulting the squad members on Wednesday.

The altercation began near Khadi Bridge when the SMC team attempted to round up stray cattle loitering on an open plot. According to reports, the herdsman's family resisted the seizure, leading to a heated argument. The verbal spat quickly escalated into physical violence when a youth from the family allegedly attacked the squad members with sticks.

"A complaint has been registered against the main accused identified as Shiva for assaulting the marshal of the SMC during the surprise raid to seize the cattle loitering on the road," confirmed NK Kamalia, Police Inspector of Pandesara police station. "One employee sustained serious head injuries and was immediately transferred to the New Civil Hospital for treatment."

This incident underscores the ongoing struggle Surat faces with stray cattle. These wandering animals frequently pose a danger to pedestrians and motorists on busy roads, often leading to accidents and injuries. In an effort to address this issue, the SMC has formed dedicated teams across various zones to capture and manage stray cattle populations.

"The SMC is committed to ensuring the safety of its employees and the public," stated an officer of the SMC. " "We will not tolerate violence against our employees who are simply doing their duty to keep the city safe. We are committed to taking strong action against those responsible and ensuring the safety of our personnel."