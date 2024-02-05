Gujarat Shocker: Another Artisan Dies By Suicide Due To Financial Crisis In Surat’s Gloomy Diamond Market | FPJ

The glittering city of Surat, once dubbed the world's diamond capital, is shrouded in a grim shadow. Yet another diamond artisan, Mehul Babubhai Chauhan, 41, succumbed to the crushing weight of financial hardship on Sunday, taking his own life by hanging himself in his residence.

This tragic event adds another name to the growing list of suicides plaguing the city's diamond industry, deeply entrenched in a prolonged recession.

Mehul, a resident of Thakordwar society in Adajan, supported his wife and two children on a monthly income of Rs 30,000, earned through his dedicated work as a diamond artisan in a Pandol diamond factory.

However, the economic downturn had severely impacted his earnings, leaving him with less than half his pre-recession income. Unable to cope with the mounting financial pressure, Mehul reportedly began borrowing heavily to make ends meet, eventually succumbing to despair.

His daughter, preparing for her crucial Class X final exams in March, and his homemaker wife are left behind to grapple with the devastating loss and the uncertain future ahead. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the human cost of the diamond industry's woes.

The city, once pulsating with the vibrancy of the diamond trade, now witnesses a chilling trend of diamond workers resorting to extreme measures due to financial distress.

The Diamond Workers Union Gujarat (DWUG) has expressed strong condemnation towards the state government's alleged neglect of the diamond artisans in the recent budget.

Bhavesh Tank, vice-president of DWUG, expressed frustration, stating, "The diamond artisans, who polish diamonds, are not polishing their lives. There is no hope left for them as the State Government remains complacent towards their plight. Our demands for financial assistance to the jobless artisans and the families of those who committed suicide have gone unheard."

“Mehul's tragedy is a stark call to action. Urgent measures are needed to address the crisis in the diamond industry and alleviate the suffering of its workers. The government must prioritize support for the diamond artisans, providing financial assistance, exploring alternative employment opportunities, and offering mental health resources.” Added Tank.