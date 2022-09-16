Gujarat: Restaurateur arrested for serving cow meat, 60 kg beef seized in Surat

Gujarat: Restaurateur held for serving cow meat, 60 kg beef seized in Surat | Representative

On Thursday, a restaurateur was arrested on charges of serving beef to his customers in place of meat. Reportedly, 60 kg of cow meat was also seized from his restaurant, named Delhi Dastarkhwan in Gujarat's Surat.

Lalgate police station head constable Yajendra Dadubhai said that he received a complaint on September 11, that beef is being stored and served in Delhi Dastarkhwan restaurant, after which he, along with his team, searched the premises of the restaurant and found six packets of meat, each weighing ten kg.

Surat police sent the seized meat to FSL, which confirmed it was cow meat, after which they arrested Sarfaraz Mohammad Wazirkhan yesterday late at night.

The police are searching for Ansar, who supplied the beef.

Slaughter of cows and progeny is strictly prohibited in Gujarat.

A case is registered under various sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 and IPC sections.