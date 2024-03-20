Gujarat: Rajkot Railway Hospital Under Fire After Wrong Blood Report Issued To Retired Worker

A serious case of negligence has come to light at the Western Railway's divisional hospital in Rajkot, Gujarat. V.J. Joshi, a retired railway worker, visited the hospital on March 16, 2024, for a routine checkup that included a blood test. However, Mr. Joshi received a cause for concern when he obtained his blood report.

The report he received contained glaring discrepancies, raising suspicion about its accuracy. Alarmed by the results, Joshi returned to the hospital to address the issue. Upon confronting the hospital staff, it was revealed that he had been mistakenly given the wrong report altogether. The hospital then issued a new report to Mr. Joshi.

A comparison of the two reports exposed a significant variation in the vital blood test readings. The initial report showed a concerningly high S Creatinine level of 16, which dropped to a much healthier 1.2 in the corrected report. Similarly, the Sodium level jumped from a critically low 1.3 in the wrong report to a normal 139.2 in the accurate one. Perhaps the most alarming discrepancy was the Potassium level. The initial report indicated a dangerously high level of 139.2, which was rectified to a normal 4.1 in the corrected report.

This incident highlights a disturbing case of negligence at the Rajkot Railway Hospital. A simple blood report error could have led to unnecessary panic and potentially inappropriate medical interventions for Joshi. The vast differences in the readings raise concerns about the hospital's internal processes and quality control measures.

“The Western Railway authorities are urged to investigate this matter thoroughly and take appropriate action to ensure such errors do not recur’ said Joshi.