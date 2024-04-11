Gujarat Proposes Unique Lion & Tiger Safari Experience In Kevadia

Statue Of Unity in Kevadia |

Gujarat: Tourists visiting the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, might soon have the opportunity to witness two apex predators – Asiatic lions and tigers – in a single expedition. The Gujarat government's ambitious proposal for a "twin-adventure" safari park is currently under review by the Central Zoo Authority of India (CZAI).

"The plan involves establishing separate yet interconnected safari parks for lions and tigers near the Statue of Unity," revealed a senior official. "This will allow tourists to experience both these magnificent creatures in one trip."

The project envisions two distinct safari zones spread across a 100-hectare area, situated roughly 6 kilometers from the iconic monument. These zones will be designed to replicate the natural habitats of the respective animals.

"The lion safari will be modeled after the successful Devaliya Safari Park, showcasing how lions coexist with humans in Gujarat's Gir forest," the official added. The tiger safari, on the other hand, might incorporate elements similar to exhibits found at the ZSL London Zoo.

For a thrilling wildlife encounter, visitors will have the option to choose between a guided bus tour or an open jeep safari. Each enclosure will reportedly house eight big cats – two male lions, two lionesses, and four cubs, along with a similar number of tigers. Lions will be sourced from Sakkarbaug Zoo, while tigers will be brought in through an exchange program with other zoos across the country.

This unique project holds the potential to boost tourism in Kevadia, offering a one-of-a-kind wildlife experience to domestic and international visitors. However, the proposal awaits approval from the CZAI, which will likely assess factors like animal welfare and the suitability of the designated habitat.