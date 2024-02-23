Gujarat Police Seize ₹350 Crore Worth Of Heroin In Major Drug Bust At Veraval Port

representative image |

In a significant victory against illegal drug trafficking, the Gujarat Police, in a joint operation, seized 50 sealed packages of heroin worth a staggering Rs 350 crore from a fishing boat at the Naliya Goli shore of Veraval port. Additionally, nine individuals, including three key players, were apprehended during the operation.

The successful raid, led by Gir Somnath Superintendent of Police Manoharsinh Jadeja, involved the combined efforts of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) team. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) analysis confirmed the seized substance as heroin.

Operation widely appreciated

Lauding the operation's success, Gujarat's Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, took to social media to commend the efforts. "Gujarat Police has achieved another significant milestone in the fight against drugs," he stated. "In a raid conducted at the Naliya Goli shore of Veraval port, 50 kg of heroin worth Rs 350 crore were seized, and necessary action was taken."

"The operation, a collaborative effort by the SOG and NDPS teams, resulted in the apprehension of nine individuals, including three key figures. The unwavering vigilance of the Gujarat Police is propelling the state's anti-drug campaign towards remarkable achievements. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and appreciation to the Gir Somnath Police Department for their outstanding work in eradicating drug trafficking," he further added.